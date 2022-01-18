New location for COVID-19 mass immunization clinics on Manitoulin Island

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a new location for the mass immunization clinic on Manitoulin Island. Effective January 20, 2022, all mass immunization clinics previously scheduled at the Manitoulin Tourist Information Centre (Little Current) will take place at the Four Directions Complex (1300 ON-540, Aundeck Omni Kaning, ON) in partnership with Noojmowin Teg Health Centre, Mnaamodzawin Health Services, and local Family Health Teams.

Dates and times of scheduled appointments are not affected by the location change unless you are called and receive confirmation of a new appointment time. This location change applies to all previously scheduled appointments at the Manitoulin Tourist Information Centre. All other vaccination clinic locations on Manitoulin Island, including clinics at the Mindemoya Missionary Church and M’Chigeeng Community Complex, are not impacted by this location change. If you have any questions about your appointment, please call 705.674.2299 (toll-free 1.800.708.2505), between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

How to book an appointment?

To book online visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, for an appointment. For a list of scheduled clinics and detailed information on eligibility for first, second, and third doses, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

Questions about vaccination

Whether you have questions about getting your first, second, or third dose of vaccine or you have questions about youth vaccination, our clinic immunizers as well as our call centre staff can help answer your questions. Your health care provider is also a trusted source of reliable and credible information. Choosing vaccination is a choice and everyone deserves to have the information they need to be well informed.