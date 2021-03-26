Newly-appointed representative looking forward to serving on Manitoulin Planning Board

WESTERN MANITOULIN – Tim Mackinlay has been officially appointed as the new representative of the unincorporated areas of Dawson and Robinson on the Manitoulin Planning Board (MPB).

“It’s now official, I have received notice from the province that I have been appointed to the planning board,” said Mr. McKinlay, when contacted by the Recorder late last week. “Yes, I am very pleased to be on the board and representing Dawson and Robinson.”

Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing in a letter to Mr. Mackinlay, dated March 16, wrote, “I am pleased to confirm your appointment as a provincial representative on the Manitoulin Planning Board for a term to be served at pleasure effective the date of this letter and ending on November 30, 2022. Congratulations!”

“On behalf of the government of Ontario, I would like to extend my sincere thanks for your willingness to serve our province and its people,” continued minister Clark. “Please accept my warmest wishes for much success in fulfilling your position. I have great confidence that you and your colleagues on the planning board will effectively handle planning applications and proposals and will consider the broader impacts of growth and development in your planning area—all the while protecting provincial planning interests.”

“I trust you will find your work with the Manitoulin Planning Board to be challenging and rewarding,” added minister Clark.

Mr. Mackinlay is taking over the MPB position left vacant with former board member Lyle Addison not having put his name forward to be appointed again. “I’m looking forward to having Lyle as a mentor with his vast amount of experience and knowledge about the Island; I have pretty big shoes to fill.”

“I’ve been involved with two letters of conformity (involving the MPB) in regards to my residence property and I was very pleased and impressed with the way the MPB staff handled all of this,” Mr. Mackinlay told the Recorder. “I’m looking forward to working with them and board members.”

Mr. Mackinlay, along with at least one other Western Manitoulin resident, had their names forwarded to the ministry as possible new members of the MPB.

Planning board members are responsible for: providing input and making recommendations concerning local land-use planning matters; considering applications for the conveyance of land; reviewing local land-use planning documents and making recommendations regarding amendments to those documents; interpreting and applying provincial policy and legislation relating to local land-use planning and attending regular and special meetings of the planning board.

“I’ve reached out to Theresa (Carlisle, planning board secretary) as to the next steps in this process, and I will be receiving a package before the next planning board meeting,” said Mr. Mackinlay.

Mr. Mackinlay is currently chair of the Robinson Local Services Board and is a member of the township volunteer fire department.