Weather advisory in effect for:

Manitoulin Island

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.



A mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain will move in from the southwest early this morning then change to snow during the late morning hours. Many areas will receive about 5 cm of snow by this evening.



Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected today. Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.



At this point it appears that the heaviest precipitation will fall over the east half of Manitoulin. Areas from near Gore Bay and west may just be grazed by by the edge of the precipitation shield from this weather system.



The snow will come to an end by this evening.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.