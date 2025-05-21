NOSM recognizes Manitoulin Physio Centre’s Alexa Tipper

MANITOULIN—A Manitoulin Island resident who works for Manitoulin Physio Centre (MPC) has been recognized by the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) for her exceptional contribution to health care in Northern Ontario. In a year that marks its 20th anniversary, NOSM University proudly celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of its community during the third annual NOSM University Achievement Celebration, held Friday, May 9.

Alexa Tipper received a Health Sciences Innovative Preceptor Award. This award is, “Given to a preceptor who embraces innovation in providing clinical learning experiences, this award recognizes an educator who is prepared to do things differently, with innovation, in order to meet the needs of the learner.

“I am extremely honoured to have been nominated and chosen for this award,” Ms. Tipper told The Expositor. “It is extra special because of who nominated me, the student I mentored last summer, Mackenzie Carter, from McMaster University. It means I’m making a difference in the life of someone who is going through for the same profession I am. Mackenzie had an eight-week placement with MPC, myself and with other clinicians, such as Derek Debassige.”

“Alexa is a physiotherapist who was born and raised in Mindemoya. After earning her master’s degree in physical therapy from Western University, she returned home to provide care across Manitoulin Island,” said NOSM. “She offers home care services within the Island’s seven Indigenous communities, as well as general outpatient treatment. Alexa has a special interest in persistent pain education and acupuncture, and her approach to care is grounded in whole-person wellness.”

“I am coming up on six years with MPC, so in terms of my work I help people get back their life after they have had a life injury or chronic illness,” said Ms. Tipper. “I work with the homecare agencies in all the Island Indigenous communities, working with their health care teams, and work mostly with elders and people just after they have been released from the hospital.”

“I work with people to provide pain relief and to enhance their endurance and independence for example to be able to go up and down their stairs at home. The ultimate goal is to help people be able to stay in their homes where they are most comfortable, as long as possible,” said Ms. Tipper.

Ms. Tipper noted she has been with MPC about 10 years, having started as a student, in 2015 as part of her undergraduate degree, working at MPC in the summers. She completed her last placement at MPC before graduation.

“Alexa embraces life on Manitoulin through hiking, hunting, paddling, and gardening. Alexa is deeply honoured to receive the Preceptor Award from NOSM and looks forward to continuing to share the beauty and spirit of the North with students throughout her career,” said NOSM.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of the award recipients,” said Dr. Michael Green, president, vice-chancellor, dean and chief executor officer of NOSM. “I am deeply honoured to celebrate the remarkable individuals across the NOSM University community whose efforts continue to strengthen health care, medical education, and research in Northern Ontario. Their dedication, compassion and commitment to excellence reflect the very heart of NOSM University’s core values.”