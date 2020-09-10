OPP aviation services rescue injured hiker

(KILLARNEY, ON) – On September 9, 2020 at 3:25 p.m., members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an injured hiker near Three Narrows Lake in Killarney Provincial Park, Municipality of Killarney.

Investigation revealed the 59-year-old female suffered an ankle injury while hiking in a remote area of the park.

With the assistance of the OPP Aviation Services – Helicopter Section, the hiker was located at 5:35 p.m. and rescued from the area. The patient was then transported to hospital by land ambulance.