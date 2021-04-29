PHSD advises of a potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19 specifically for anyone who attended a social gathering at 451 Old Webbwood Rd. in Espanola on April 23, 2021, between 8:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Actions to take:

Anyone who attended this gathering is advised to follow public health guidance:

You should seek COVID-19 testing as soon as possible. In addition to this, if you are symptomatic or become symptomatic at any time, you should seek testing as soon as possible.

In addition to this, if you are symptomatic or become symptomatic at any time, you should seek testing as soon as possible. Even if you receive a negative test result , you must remain home and self-isolate for 14 full days from April 23, 2021.

, you must for 14 full days from April 23, 2021. For the duration of your isolation period, everyone else in your household is required to stay home except for essential reasons. Essential reasons include attending work, school, or childcare and essential errands such as groceries, attending medical appointments, or picking up prescriptions. Everyone is expected to avoid non-essential travel, only go out for essential reasons and work remotely where possible.

except for essential reasons. Essential reasons include attending work, school, or childcare and essential errands such as groceries, attending medical appointments, or picking up prescriptions. Everyone is expected to avoid non-essential travel, only go out for essential reasons and work remotely where possible. If you develop even one symptom of COVID-19, everyone in your household is required to self-isolate until you receive a negative test result or are provided an alternative diagnosis by a health care professional. If you have one or more symptoms and do not get tested or do not receive an alternate diagnosis, all members of your household must self-isolate as directed by Public Health. Please call 705.522.9200, ext. 524, if you develop any symptoms for additional direction.

symptom everyone in your household is required to self-isolate until you receive a negative test result or are provided an alternative diagnosis by a health care professional. If you have one or more symptoms and do get tested or do not receive an alternate diagnosis, all members of your household must self-isolate as directed by Public Health. Please call 705.522.9200, ext. 524, if you develop any symptoms for additional direction. The isolating individual must self-isolate away from other household members. Note that if the isolating individual is young and/or cannot isolate apart from other household members, one identified parent or caregiver must also isolate with the individual away from other household members.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains in a Provincewide Shutdown (Government of Ontario) to help slow the increase in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, a Stay at Home Order (Government of Ontario) remains in effect for Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ service area, including Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).