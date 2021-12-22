Popular Island paramedic loses his battle to cancer

GORE BAY—The passing of popular Manitoulin Island paramedic Paul Zilio earlier this month poses potential financial difficulties for his family and has led to a GoFundMe fundraising campaign being set up by Mr. Zilio’s sister, Jennifer.

“I’m fundraising to help support my brother’s family. My brother Paul Zilio lost his 10-month war with cancer and left behind a wife and four children,” wrote Jennifer Zilio on the GoFundMe campaign site. “There are many costs that will come up for his wife in the next little while and I would like to ease the burden.”

Mr. Zilio, 49, of Gore Bay passed away December 8 following a battle with cancer. He had been diagnosed with multiple cancers in February and had to take a leave of absence for treatment. The family was aware that his cancer was terminal.

A funeral service was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Gore Bay on December 14. During the funeral, first responders including Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board paramedics, members of the Gore Bay Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police gathered to salute as an honour guard as the funeral procession proceeded to the church.

Paul Myre, Chief of Paramedic Services with MSDSB, told The Expositor Mr. Zilio, “was a special human being. He was very involved in his community, congregation and church. This has been a hard time for our paramedics team. He exemplified service and commitment to his job as well as grace and dignity.”

Mr. Zilio was an 11-year veteran with the Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB as a paramedic. He is survived by his wife Renee and their four children, Victoria, Monica, Matteo, and Joseph, his dad Albert, his sister Jennifer and by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A fundraising goal of $10,000 has been set for the GoFundme fundraising campaign for the Zilio family at gofund.me/Icef67a7.