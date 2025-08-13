Top 5 This Week

PRIDE SISTERS TRIO—Rebekkah Batman of Little Current and daughters, Lizah, Evie and Mable attended the Manitoulin Pride parade in their colourful finery. The parade and barbecue that followed at the Little Current United Church has become a popular culminating spot to the days-long August event.

