Top 5 This Week New name graces former Lafarge Cement docks at Birch Island Local Michael Erskine - August 13, 2025 Matthew Redmond recognized by Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Local Tom Sasvari - August 13, 2025 142nd Providence Bay Fair this weekend, August 15-17 Local Tom Sasvari - August 13, 2025 ‘Beetle’s Buddies’ hockey grant named for the late Kevin Bailey Local Tom Sasvari - August 13, 2025 Norisle artifacts returned to her home port at South Baymouth Local Alicia McCutcheon - August 13, 2025 More articles Pride sisters trio Local Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life Columns Playing for ice! Local Wiikwemkoong band office temporarily closed for six weeks by unexpected water/sewer issue Local Haweater Weekend boasts record crowds for all of its events Local Column: Friends and Neighbours Columns Pride sisters trio NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff August 13, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp PRIDE SISTERS TRIO—Rebekkah Batman of Little Current and daughters, Lizah, Evie and Mable attended the Manitoulin Pride parade in their colourful finery. The parade and barbecue that followed at the Little Current United Church has become a popular culminating spot to the days-long August event. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newsThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articlePastors’ Island-wide backpack program gets an ice cream boost