Public Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Little Current and Mindemoya through the fall

SUDBURY – The Northeast Town passed a motion to provide access to the Little Current Welcome Centre to Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) to use as a vaccination site during the colder months, now that the mobile clinics have stopped due to the onset of inclement weather.

“Public Health Sudbury and Districts is grateful for the ongoing support of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI), the Mindemoya Missionary Church and the many partners, including First Nation and Indigenous partners, who have tirelessly hosted and supported COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Manitoulin Island since early 2021,” said a PHSD statement sent by spokesperson Sarah Akerman. “We encourage all residents to regularly visit PHSD.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled on Manitoulin Island.”

COVID-19 vaccine clinics currently scheduled on Manitoulin Island at the Little Current Tourist Information Centre at 70 Meredith Street East include Friday, November 12 from 10 am to 4 pm; Thursday, November 25 from 10 am to 4 pm; and Thursday, December 9 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Clinics at Mindemoya Missionary Church at 51 Yonge Street in Mindemoya include Tuesday, November 16 from 10 am to 4 pm; Tuesday, November 30 from 10 am to 4 pm; and Tuesday, December 14 from 10 am to 4 pm.

PHSD encourages all individuals seeking a first or second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty or Moderna Spikevax vaccine, and those eligible for a third dose, to book an appointment online by visiting COVID-19.Ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 705-674-2299 (toll-free: 1-800-708-2505) between 8 am and 6 pm, Monday to Friday (closed on statutory holidays).

Our actions impact others. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is one way to help protect those around you that are most vulnerable, like children under the age of 12 who aren’t yet eligible. Stay tuned for updates on the anticipated vaccination of children aged 5-11 years as well as expanded third dose eligibility.