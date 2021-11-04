Booster doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine available in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts

Following today’s Government of Ontario announcement on COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, booster doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna Spikevax and Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty) will be made available locally to select populations through Public Health Sudbury & Districts, local pharmacies, and primary care offices.

A complete two-dose COVID-19 vaccine primary series provides strong protection against COVID-19 infection and severe outcomes, including against the Delta variant, in the general population. Based on emerging evidence, a booster dose can now be offered to select populations at least 6 months after a second dose to obtain more durable protection. Given current evidence and vaccine supply, booster doses are not considered urgent.

Who is eligible for a booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine?

The following individuals can be offered a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, effective locally on Thursday, November 4, 2021:

Individuals 70 years of age and older who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis adults, including non-Indigenous household members, who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Health care workers who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago. For definitions of eligible health care workers, read the COVID-19 Vaccine Third Dose Recommendations (PDF)

Individuals who received 2 doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Individuals who received 1 dose of the Janssen/ Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Continued eligibility for a third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

Vulnerable older adults in congregate settings continue to be eligible for a third dose to boost their immune response. The recommendation is now that the booster dose be received 6 months following their second dose.

For some populations, for example, those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, a third dose may be required in the primary series as two doses may not provide sufficient protection. These individuals continue to be eligible to receive a third dose as part of their primary series, at least 8 weeks following their second dose.

Last week, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released their Interim guidance on booster COVID-19 vaccine does in Canada (PDF) for improved immune response in populations at highest risk of waning protection following their primary series and those at highest risk of severe COVID-19 illness. The Ontario Ministry of Health and NACI are closely following the research on the safety and effectiveness of a third/booster dose and recommendations will be re-examined on an ongoing basis as new data emerges. Additional information about when a booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be available to all Ontarians is available at Ontario.ca.

How to book an appointment for a booster dose

Appointments can be booked online and by phone. Online booking is a simple and efficient process and helps reduce call volumes. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by booking an appointment on their behalf.

Book by phone

Starting Thursday, November 4, 2021, the following individuals can call the local booking centre to book an appointment for a booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine:

Adults 80 years of age and older who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Appointments will not be booked for those who do not meet the eligibility criteria.

Starting Friday, November 5, 2021, the following individuals can call the local booking centre to book an appointment for a booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults 70 years of age and older who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis adults, including non-Indigenous household members who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Health care workers who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Individuals who received 2 doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Individuals who received 1 dose of the Janssen/ Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505). The call centre is open Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and is closed on statutory holidays.

Book online through the provincial booking portal

Starting Saturday, November 6, 2021, those eligible for a booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine to book an appointment through the provincial booking portal.

Pharmacies and primary care also offer a booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

With many pharmacies and primary care providers offering COVID-19 vaccination, there are even more options available to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible individuals are encouraged to contact their local pharmacy or primary care provider for additional information on a booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-in for a booster dose

Though booking an appointment is recommended, walk-ins for a booster dose will be accepted at Public Health pop-up and walk-in clinics. Starting Thursday, November 4, 2021, those who meet eligibility criteria for a booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to walk-in to a Public Health clinic, 1 hour after the clinic start time. If you choose to attend a walk-in to receive a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, please note that you may experience longer wait times and Public Health encourages booking an appointment.

For a schedule of clinics in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, including clinic times and the mRNA vaccine brand that is planned, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is also working closely with partners to be able to continue to offer vaccination opportunities directly in the homes of homebound individuals. Additional information will be provided to these clients directly as they become eligible for the mRNA booster dose.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains focused on achieving 90% coverage for anyone eligible for vaccination. Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is strongly encouraged to complete their COVID-19 vaccination series as soon as possible if they have not yet done so.

Questions about COVID-19 vaccination

If you have questions about getting your vaccine, our clinic immunizers as well as our call centre staff can help answer your questions. Your health care provider is also a trusted source of reliable and credible information. Choosing vaccination is a choice and everyone deserves to have the information they need to be well informed.

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccination, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19. Keep connected with our Facebook and Twitter pages or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).