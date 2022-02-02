Rainbow Board supports funding for second phase of MSS ventilation project

SUDBURY – The second phase of a ventilation project at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) has received support from the members of the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB).

At a special meeting of the RDSB on January 11, the board passed a motion, “that the board award the contract for Manitoulin Secondary School, gym HVAC updates-tender #2022-01 to Metal-Air mechanical Systems Limited for $645,435.00”

Dennis Bazinet, superintendent of business operations for RDSB told The Expositor, “The board accepted the HVAC tender for phase two of the ventilation project for MSS. The funding is part of the money we had received for the overall ventilation improvement enhancement project at the school, and this work will be taking place at the school between now and the end of this summer.”