Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

This spring in my garden I planted three varieties of squash and I know for sure, and on purpose, I did not plant zucchini! Last week checking to see how my squash plants were growing I noticed two medium-sized zucchinis ready to be used. Oh joy! I couldn’t believe it! Not to waste I made a salad and really enjoyed it.
Zucchini Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
This raw zucchini salad is really simple and using fresh herbs from your garden makes it extra special. Since zucchini doesn’t really have much flavour you can add different cheeses, nuts or seeds and herbs. You can use a vegetable peeler, or a mandolin or the slicer on the side of your box grater.
LEMON
VINAIGRETTE:
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp sea salt
Freshly ground black
pepper
1/2 tsp honey or maple
syrup
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive
oil
1/2 tsp fresh or dried
thyme, optional
In a small bowl, whisk all the ingredients together and continue to whisk until the dressing is emulsified. You can also combine everything in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake and shake some more.
**If dressing is too tangy add some more olive oil
***Double the recipe—it will keep up to one week in your fridge.
SALAD:
3 medium zucchini
1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
or your choice
3 Tbsp chopped chives
2 green onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
Handful of basil thinly
sliced or chopped
Handful of cilantro
chopped optional
Shaved parmesan or feta
heese or your choice
Sea salt and freshly
ground black pepper
Using a vegetable peeler, mandoline, or box grater and with the skin on the zucchini slice into thin strips.
Place the zucchini in a large bowl and add the nuts, herbs, cheese, salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over top and mix gently together. You may need to add more dressing, salt and pepper for taste.