Retired driving instructor explains navigating four-way stop

MANITOULIN—Are you confused by the new four-way stop signs going up in Mindemoya and Gore Bay? Forgotten the rules of the road you learned when getting your licence several years, possibly decades ago? Not sure who has the right of way? Don’t worry, we’re looking out for you. We’ve asked an expert to explain proper protocol and keep you safe. Janet Anning, the driving instructor who taught countless Island high school students how to drive over the decades, has agreed to weigh-in on this issue. Ms. Anning had a lot to say, and not just about proper protocol.

“The stop sign is there now, so it’s important that you follow the rules,” Ms. Anning said. She believes the reason accidents happened, in Mindemoya particularly, was not because it was a two-way stop, but for the fact that those who were supposed to stop at the two-way stop, didn’t. “So, I don’t know how a four-way stop is going to help people,” she said, laughing.

Ms. Anning took issue with the fact that three days after the stop signs went up on Hwy 542, the “new” signs warning of the approaching stop signs still lay on the ground. “And they’re not even proper stop signs; they’re temporary stop signs. If you’re going to do it, do it right!” she said. “Another thing that would have helped would be a big flashing red light to get drivers’ attention.”

Getting back to the proper protocol for dealing with a four-way stop, Ms. Anning said, “Everybody has to stop at the proper stopping position, first off, behind the white line. The person who stops first has the right of way. If two people stop at the same time, the driver on the right always has the right of way. If four people stop, then it’s the same thing, if you’re approaching the stop sign, you should be looking to see who’s going to have the right of way, who’s going to get there first. Then it’s always the driver on the right goes first. You do have to use common sense.” Ms. Anning said she recently approached the stop sign and someone was already stopped, but instead of proceeding, they waved her through. “I don’t think they were familiar with proper procedures,” she said.

There are other rules to be aware of: If two people on opposite sides of the stop sign arrive at the same time and one is turning while the other is continuing straight ahead, the driver travelling straight ahead will always have the right of way. If two drives approach the stop sign and one is turning left while the other is turning right, the right turn driver will always have the right of way.

According to research, four-way stops are supposed to reduce crashes by up to 45 percent. That doesn’t seem to be the case when intersections have been two-way stops since time immemorial. It’s best, with these new intersections to do as Ms. Anning has instructed: pay attention and “use common sense.” Stay alert, have patience, use your turn signals if turning and proceed with caution.

by Margery Frisch