Samuel Assinewai makes Team Canada East roster

CORNWALL—Samuel Assinewai of Aundeck Omni Kaning (AOK) First Nation, who is a member of the Greater Sudbury Cubs team of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL) has cracked the Team Canada East roster for the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in Cornwall, Ontario.

Samuel was one of 22 players chosen to play for Team Canada. A total of 32 players had been invited to the Canada East selection camp, held over three days last week.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for not only Samuel, but the entire NOJHL,” said league commissioner Robert Mazzucca. Samuel is the lone NOJHL player to make the Team Canada roster.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to play for your country, on the international hockey stage, is something one should truly be proud of,” said Mr. Mazzucca. “We wish Samuel and the rest of Team Canada East well at this prestigious event.”

The tournament includes top Junior A players from Canada East and Canada West taking on teams from the United States, Sweden and Latvia.

So far this season Samuel has been producing over a point-per-game for the Cups in NOJHL action. He has produced 15 points to date with the Cubs in 11 outings, with five goals and 10 assists. Two of his goals have been game-winners.

Samuel has also registered points in each of his last eight games, prior to his having headed to Cornwall for the team’s selection camp.

Canada East was to play a pre-tournament game on Friday against the United States. Canada’s East first game at the WJAC took place Sunday when they faced off against Latvia. The tournament runs until December 18.