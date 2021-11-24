Samuel Assinewai notches first goal of OHL career

MICHIGAN – Haweater Samuel Assinewai notched his first goal as a member of the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

“Oh yeah, it was amazing; wasn’t the best goal but a goal is a goal,” stated Samuel of Aundeck Omni Kaning. “Great memory for sure to score my first goal and see my father up in the crowd, with my grandparents and more family. Won’t forget that moment.”

“I was there at the game, and was very excited,” stated Shaun Assinewai (Samuel’s father) of his son’s first goal. “He got his first two points of the season in the game; he also got an assist in the game.”

Samuel Assinewai notched his first goal of the season in a Firebirds game against the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday November 13. “It was on a deflection,” said Shaun of his son’s goal in a game played in Flint.

For the record, Samuel scored his first career OHL goal at 19:29 of the third period of the game (that Kitchener won 4-2).

Samuel’s first point of his OHL career came earlier in the game on an assist of a Tag Bertuzzi goal.