School boards approve 2022-2023 school year calendar

﻿SUDBURY—The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon (CSC Nouvelon), Rainbow District School Board (RDSB), Sudbury Catholic District School Board (SCDSB) and Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario (CSPGNO) have approved the school year calendar for 2022-2023.

The four schoolboards have worked together to produce a common calendar for many years, facilitating the co-ordination of services such as student transportation. Each board adopted the calendar following its own consultation process. The calendar will now be submitted to the Ontario Ministry of Education for final approval.

The 2022-2023 school year calendar will be the same for all English and French-language schools in Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Manitoulin Island and Sudbury East (including Warren, Markstay, Noelville, St. Charles and Killarney). The calendar will also apply, with minor differences, to CSC Nouvelon and CSPGNO schools in Elliot Lake, Blind River, Spanish, Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne, Marathon, Manitouwadge and Longlac.

The 2022-2023 school year for students will begin on Tuesday, September 6 following the Labour Day weekend. There will be no early dismissal.

In addition to the first day of school, the school year calendar includes the dates for the Christmas break, the March break, statutory holidays, secondary school examination days and professional activity days in 2022-2023.

For secondary school students, the first semester will run from September 6 to February 2, with the second semester taking in the time period of February 3 to June 20.

Examination days for secondary schools will encompass five days (January 27-February 2, 2023) and for a five-day period in June as well (from June 26-30).

Seven days have been set aside for professional development activities during the 2022-2023 school year for Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin districts. They include September 1, 2, 23, October 24, February 3, 2023, April 28 and June 9.

The school year calendar for 2022-2023 is available on school board websites; www.rainbowschools.ca; www.sudburycatholicschools.ca; www.nouvelon.ca, and www.scpgno.ca.