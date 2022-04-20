Manitoulin Secondary School Mustangs team wins NSSSA badminton championship

M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs badminton team won the North Shore Secondary School Athletic (NSSSA) badminton championship last week.

“We have 11 students (finishing either first or second at the NSSSA championship) who are moving on, from the total of 24 players who took part in NSSSA,” said Jordan Smith, MSS sports coordinator. “Those who finished in the top two places will be moving on to the NOSSA (Northern Ontario Secondary School Association) championships next Friday and Saturday at St. Benedict’s in Sudbury,” said Mr. Smith.

The NSSAA championship was held in Blind River at Jeunesse Nord and W.C. Eaket High Schools.

In the novice division, Noah Thorpe won the boys’ singles championship, as did Aspen Debassige in the novice girls’ singles division. The Mustangs team of Cash Duchene-Milne and Tessa Merrylees won the novice mixed doubles championship.

The team of Jason Panamick and Keannu Bisschops placed third in the novice boys’ doubles division.

In the junior division, the boys’ singles champion was TJ Green, while the girls’ singles championship was won by Annie Balfe. The Mustangs team of Mackenzie Green and Eli Lock won the junior mixed doubles division.

Brett Mastelko finished in second place in the senior boys’ division to qualify for NOSSA as did the boys division team of Julian Wemigwans and Jared Cortes.

Two Mustangs teams finished in third place in their division. In the girls’ singles division, Sonya Jacko-Cywink, and in the senior mixed doubles division, Trent Bell and Chloe Peltier finished third.

The Mustangs are coached by Frank Gurney and Jordan Smith.

“Neil Debassige and Diane Glasby-Debassige showed tremendous dedication and commitment to the students,” said Mr. Smith. “They volunteered their time yesterday to help out and were on the bus with the team starting at 6 am in the morning and not getting home until after 10 pm.”