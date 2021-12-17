Search warrant executed results in weapons charges

Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation – Manitoulin Island

On Thursday December 16, 2021, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police executed an arrest warrant on a male subject from the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation for uttering threats. The male subject was taken safely into custody without incident. Additionally, Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Highway 540 in Aundeck Omni Kaning. Police acted on information received to ensure public safety.

As a result of the execution of the search warrant, a number of rifles were located inside the residence that were found to be stored in an unsafe manner and a quantity of ammunition was also seized.

Cheyenne Corbiere (45 years) of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation is charged with:

Uttering Threats – Section 264.1(1)(a)

Careless Storage of a Firearm Section 86(1)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm -Section 91(1)

all contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. Mr. Corbiere is currently held in custody awaiting a Bail Hearing.

Brad Mack

Acting Staff Sergeant-Director of Operations