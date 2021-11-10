Send in your photos for Tom’s Expositor Big Buck Roundup!

SUDBURY – Yes hunters, we want your photos! If you harvest a buck during next week’s annual Manitoulin deer gun hunt, then you should send them in to The Expositor as “Tom’s Expositor Big Buck Roundup” is being held again this year.

Send in your photos of you with your buck by the deadline of 5 pm on Sunday, November 21 and you could be eligible for a couple of prizes. The winner of the contest will receive a $100 gift certificate from Up Top Sport Shop in Mindemoya, with second prize being a $50 gift certificate, again from Up Top Sports.

When you send your photo, please include your name, where you harvested the deer and the day you did, how big the deer is, including its weight and number of (antler) points.

Send photos and information to tom@manitoulin.com.