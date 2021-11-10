Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

OFSAA accolades!

The Manitoulin Mustang cross country team traveled to Peterborough this past weekend and ended their season in style. The qualifying runners included a strong six, two individual runners and one full team. In the novice boys’ race, Manitowaning’s Xavi Mara (Grade 9) finished in very crowded conditions in 57th position out of nearly 200 of the best runners that Ontario has to offer. Bidwell’s Brodie Pennie, clocked a serious, 3:42.6 per kilometre to finish 23rd in his junior boys’ event.

The junior girls’ team has had a string of wins this season, but the question was would they win at the big show? They did! They won high a strong margin as well, beating the second place team by over 80 points. Finishing in 3rd place overall in the race with 200 runners was Maren Kasunich of Lakeview. Teammate Mackenzie Green finished in 17th place, then Annie Balfe (30th) and Morgan Green in 52nd for the win!

Interestingly, even though the junior girls team won three meets already, they still had some doubts. Coach Gerry Holliday relayed that he “chuckled” listening to the girls talking before the race and how they didn’t think they were good enough to be there. We talked about how all competitors were just like them and how they qualified for OFSAA the same way they did. After a good warmup they decided they too belonged there.”

They sure did! Congratulations to all of the Mustang team and the coaches on a great year. Can you double the size of your team for next year?

Calling Curlers to Prov.

Providence Bay is this calling on everyone to give curling a try. There is a season opening meet and greet and league registration at the Providence Bay Curling Club on Sunday, November 14 from 2-4 pm. New curlers are always welcome! Registration is also possible by calling David McDermid (evening curling) at 705-377-4668 or Angus MacDonald (afternoon curling) at 705-377-7404.

The Providence Bay Junior Curling program will be back on the ice on Saturday mornings starting November 20. The program is open to kids in Grades 1-8. For more information or to register, please contact Angela Johnston at almjohnston@gmail.com or 705-377-7960, by November 14.

Great Scott!

Hats off to Big Lake’s James Scott who is still running competitively into his senior year at university. James and his team from Redeemer made it to the OCAA Championship hosted by Humber College. James ran the 8 km in 30:11 placing 16th in the final meet. On top of that his Redeemer mens’ team placed 5th overall! Way to go, James!

A good sport is good for sports

chipstoquips@gmail.com