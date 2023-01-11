Six nominated for Whitefish River First Nation chief, 74 for councillor

WHITEFISH RIVER FIRST NATION—Nominations for the February 21 band council election for chief and council took place at the Whitefish River Community Centre last Friday, January 6. Six community members were nominated for chief and 74 for band councillor. The list of nominees will be whittled down considerably by the time it comes to a ballot. According to the band’s custom election code, nominees have five days to withdraw.

Nominated for chief were Anastasia Cywink, Sandy Jacko, Murray McGregor, Rodney Nawegahbow and David Shawanda. Mr. Shawanda, Sandy Jacko, and Anastasia Cywink have already confirmed their willingness to stand.

Nominees (in order of nomination) for councillor include Anita Ruth McGregor, Francis E.D. McGregor (inc), Leona Nahwegahbow (inc), Kimberly Laundrie, Esther Osche, Jeffrey McGregor, Tristan McGregor, Leslie McGregor, Caralyn (Cara) McGregor (inc), Keith Nahwegahbow, Julianne Pires, Candice Jacko, Hunter Shawanda, Arianne Pitawanakwat, Edward Paibomsai, Curtis Nahwegahbow, Paige Jacko, Carmen Pitawanakwat, Murray McGregor, Martha Pitawanakwat, Lynn McGregor, Bonnie Nahwegahbow, Don McGregor, Murray Still, Gail jacko, Vanessa McGregor, Clifford Jacko, Melanie Manitowabi, Kigen Pelletier, Crystal Angela Peggy McGregor, Amy Waboose, Tammy Nahwegahbow, Crystal Clark-McGregor, Elizabeth (Lissa) McGregor, Marilyn Stevens, Raymond Francis, Valerie McGregor, Marida McGregor, Brian McGregor (inc), Jordi Jacko, Susan Stevens, Tania Jacko, Courtney Laundrie, Julian Nowgabow, Rodney Nahwegahbow, Ann Robin Ziegler, Louise Jacko, Carrieanne Agawa, Thomas Kerry Francis, Richard Shawanda, Matthew McGregor, Brandon McGregor, Roxanne Jacko, Talon Chin-McGregor, Justin Andrew McGregor, Franklin Paibomsai, Michael Dennis McGregor, Anthony Blain McGregor, Emmett Pitawanakwat, Victor Pitawanakwat, Ignatius Pitawanakwat, Lorilee McGregor, Derek McGregor, Andrea Recollet, Carson Pitawanakwat, Michael John McGregor, Gisele McGregor, Allen Paibomsai, Mariette Sutherland, Chris McGregor, Paul McGregor, Todd McGregor (inc) and John Recollet.

Councillor Leona Nahwegabow was acting as chief following the resignation of Chief Shining Turtle in the fall. Chief Shining Turtle, a former engineer, noted at the time he was leaving to take up another opportunity in educational administration.

The election will take place on February 21 in the community centre.