Town of Gore Bay receives feasibility plan funding for marina expansion project

GORE BAY – The Town of Gore Bay has received provincial funding for a feasibility study concerning anticipated future expansion work on its marina.

“We have received approval on our application for a feasibility study,” said Stasia Carr, town clerk, at a Gore Bay general government committee meeting last week. She pointed out the town had actually received confirmation of the funding amount a few weeks ago, but now has received written confirmation.

Ms. Carr explained to the Recorder after the meeting that the funding is to go toward a feasibility study for the next phase of its marina project. The feasibility study will focus specifically on a larger dock that can accommodate large boats off the breakwall.

This larger dock project was part of the town’s original marina expansion master plan carried out several years ago.

“Without this study being carried out, we will not be able to apply for funding of the next phase of the project,” said Mayor Dan Osborne. “This feasibility study needs to be done before we could apply for more government funding.”

The funding is being provided by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for a total of $50,000, with the town providing $12,500 of that total.

“It’s good news,” said Mayor Osborne.

A recommendation from the committee to town council to formally sign the agreement will be considered at the next council meeting.