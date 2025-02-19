Top 5 This Week

Traffic stop for stunt driving on Hwy 17

Ontario Provincial Police

(ESPANOLA, ON) – A traffic stop on Highway 17 in the Nairn-Hyman Township has resulted in a stunt driving charge.

On February 13, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 17, when they observed a motorist travelling 141 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and as a result, the 43-year-old driver from Elliot Lake was charged with speeding 50+km/h over the posted limit.

Additionally, the driver received a 30-day drivers licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 3, 2025.

