Trespass call leads to impaired charges

BILLINGS TOWNSHIP – On June 10, 2022 at approximately 3:55 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a trespass related call on Monument Road in Billings Township.

Officers arrived on scene and observed an individual in their vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver regarding the investigation officers had determined the driver had consumed alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Tania MARIOTTI, 49-years-old from Sudbury was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on July 20, 2022.