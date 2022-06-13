Motor vehicle collision leads to impaired charges

MONGOWIN TOWNSHIP, ON – On June 8, 2022 at approximately 5:15 a.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 6 in Mongowin Township.

Officers arrived on scene and after speaking with the driver, it was determined they had consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered that resulted in a fail and the driver was subsequently arrested.

William MOROZ, 61-years-old from Birch Island was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on July 18, 2022.