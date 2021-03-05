Two Manitoulin water bodies included in Ontario carp fishing enhancements

TORONTO – The Ontario government has announced new regulations to make fishing for common carp more accessible, which will include bodies of water on Manitoulin Island—South Bay (Zone 13) and Lake Wolsey (Zone 14).

“I’m happy to announce that anglers will now be able to use up to three lines when targeting common carp in fisheries management zones (FMZ) 12-20. This will help more anglers take advantage of Ontario’s world-class carp fishing opportunities,” said John Yakabuski, minister of natural resources and forestry (MNRF), in a release.

Jolanta Kowalski, senior media relations officer for the MNRF told the Recorder. “the new regulations for using up to three lines when targeting common carp apply to fisheries management zones 12-20 because the majority of the common carp populations, and associated fisheries, are located within these zones.”

“All lakes on Manitoulin Island are part of Zone 10 except South Bay (Zone 13) and Lake Wolsey (Zone 14, which means they are included in the new regulations),” said Ms. Kowalski. She pointed out the area covered by the new carp fishing regulations includes all of southern Ontario and parts of central and Northeastern Ontario, as well as Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair and Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. For a map of these zones, please visit Ontario fisheries management zones.

In order to use more than one line, anglers must meet all of the following conditions: anglers must use baits that are plant-based, or artificial corn; when fishing from shore, each line being used can be no further than two metres (approximately six feet) from another line the angler is using and when fishing from a vessel, all lines must be on board the vessel with the angler.

These conditions are intended to lower the risk of catching non-target species and reduce crowding at popular shore fishing locations.

“I’m delighted that our government’s new regulations will make carp fishing more enjoyable and more accessible,” said Lisa MacLeod, minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries. “Enjoying Ontario’s spectacular outdoors contributes to the success of our tourism industry and is a safe way to continue the province’s economic and social recovery so that we emerge post-pandemic as a global destination of choice for anglers and all other tourists.’

“This exciting announcement demonstrates that our government is once again listening to anglers in this province,” said Mike Harris, parliamentary assistant to the minister of MNRF. “The ability to now use up to three lines when targeting common carp is just one more example of how we value fishing and hunting as crucial for our economy and way of life.”’