WAYNE DAVID ST. JACQUES

Wayne David St. Jacques passed away on September 2, 2025 at the age of 79. Wayne was born in Little Current to a large family which included 11 siblings. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Peggy and son-in-law Ben, and son-in-law’s mother Jean. He is survived by sisters Merle, Sherry and Viola and brothers Brad, Blake and Mark. He was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie (d. 2005). Wayne loved to fish, shoot pool and play cards with friends and family. For those who knew Wayne, behind a gruff exterior was a warm heart. The family is grateful for the staff at the Espanola Regional Hospital and Health Sciences North. Donations in Wayne’s memory may be made to the Espanola Regional Hospital.