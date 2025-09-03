Mindemoya Arena Repair Committee donates $23K to the arena repair cause

MINDEMOYA—The Mindemoya Arena Repair Committee (MARC) has made a substantial donation toward needed repairs at the J.H. Burt Memorial Arena in Mindemoya.

MARC, “marked a major milestone (last) week with the presentation of a $23,362 cheque to support repairs at the J.H. Burt Memorial Arena.” The event took place in front of the arena’s west wall, which requires urgent repair, and drew a crowd of community members, donors, youth and municipal leaders.

The funds raised through bottle drives, pancake suppers, fish suppers, donations and local business contributions, form part of the Municipality of Central Manitoulin’s Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) stage two application, explained Marcus Mohr of MARC. The application seeks support for multiple key repairs at the arena, which include: structural repairs of the west wall, removal and installation of the low-e ceiling to allow a full building inspection and repairs to the ammonia valve in the arena’s ice plant.

Among those in attendance were Central Manitoulin municipal Councillors Dale Scott and Linda Farquhar, both early and continued supporters of MARC’s efforts. MARC chairperson Marie Ford said, “We were pleased to have Councillors Scott and Farquhar present at the cheque presentation. They have supported us from the very beginning, and it was meaningful to have them there to accept the cheque on behalf of the municipality.”

Ms. Ford pointed out among those present was Marie Nagler, whose late father donated the property on which the arena now stands, offering a poignant reminder of the arena’s deep roots in the community.

The donation was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Island community through bottle drives, fish suppers, donations and strong local business support.

“I think it is amazing for a community group to raise that amount of money in a short amount of time,” stated Councillor Dale Scott. “And the funds were raised through a lot of hard work and fundraising by MARC, which is continuing its fundraising efforts.”

“The work on the west wall was $100,000 so the MARC group raised one-fourth of the cost of the work,” Councillor Scott pointed out. “This all goes towards making the arena safe for all kids that play hockey and all the groups that use the arena.”

Construction work on the west wall was carried out by P. Sheppard and Son Construction. Represented at the event by Dustin O’Reilly, the company not only organized additional donations for materials but also completed the work at a reduced rate to benefit the community.

Paul Sheppard and his company carried out the work for $100,000 (less than what they had originally been offered by the municipality, of $150,000). Mr. Sheppard noted the support of Whittington Engineering which provided the design drawing for the work at no cost, Manitowaning Mill that provided materials at cost, Lafarge which provided concrete at a reduced cost and Terrastar Building Products which provided materials at a reduced cost.

The construction work was carried out in a quick and timely manner to ensure the arena was available for the upcoming ice season.

The cheque presentation celebrates the power of local volunteers, donors, and businesses working together. MARC emphasized that the funds reflect the trust and generosity of the community and are dedicated to ensuring that the Mindemoya arena continues to serve as a safe and vibrant hub for recreation and community life for years to come.

“MARC is continuing its fundraising efforts as the condition reports from the municipality have indicated there are several short, medium, and long-term items that need addressing at the arena,” said Ms. Ford. “We hope to continue our partnerships with the community and to keep advocating for the building we all know, love and use on a regular basis, a true hub for our community.”

Community members wishing to support MARC can contact the group at marcvoice377@gmail.com and stay up to date by liking their Facebook page at facebook.com/MindemoyaArenaRepair.