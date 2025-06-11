Wiikwemkoong High graduates record class

WIIKWEMKOONG—There was much excitement and anticipation at Wiikwemkoong High School on Friday, June 6, and with good reason. “I don’t have the records readily available, but I know this is one of the largest graduating classes we’ve ever had in this high school’s history,” Vice Principal Cameron Beaudry stated proudly. Indeed, the 27 students lined up to march into the gymnasium were an impressive sight.

The faculty and graduating class entered to a welcome song by Danielle McDonald. Guidance counsellor Jillian Peltier, as MC, led the proceedings, introducing first, Brian Peltier, who opened the ceremony with a prayer and then Principal Valery O’Leary who gave her opening remarks.

Ms. O’Leary welcomed everyone and addressed the graduating class. “Today, we celebrate your academic achievements and the incredible journey you have undertaken. Your resilience has brought you here today. This resilience will serve you well in the future. As the Chinese philosopher Confucius once said, ‘Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.’” Her address was brief, but heartfelt and emotional.

The Cambrian College Entrance Bursary went to Kiera Recollet-Trudeau. Adrian Katt, second from left, was the class valedictorian.

photos by Margery Frisch The Wiikwemkoong High School Class of 2025. Mackenzie Trudeau receives a Rexel Utility Award. Deea Peltier-Simmonds receives her diploma. Carmine Wemigwans accepts his diploma.

Wiikwemkoong Board of Education Director, Maureen Peltier was next to speak, “Today we gather not only to celebrate the achievements of the class of 2025, but to honour the journey that brought you here. One shaped by community, perseverance and culture,” she said. “As you prepare to take your next steps, whether they be in further education, work, or new adventures, remember that you carry with you the hopes of your families, the teachings of your community and the strength of your identity. You are the contributors, knowledge keepers and change makers of our community.”

Ms. Peltier then led the presentation of the bursaries and awards: Outstanding Contribution to the School Award was presented to Mikayla Denis-Servant. Landon Meade-Pangowish received the Outstanding Attendance Award. Both awards were presented to the students by Principal O’Leary. A series of Rexel Utility Bursaries followed, presented by Vice Principal Beaudry.

“This group of awards is a new sponsorship,” explained MC Jillian Peltier. “They are sponsoring a substantial amount of money. We’re not exactly certain of how much each student will receive, but each will get a substantial amount of money toward their post secondary education.” There were five recipients, as follows: Adrian Katt, Justice Manitowabi-Trudeau, Kiera Recollet-Trudeau, Hailey Trudeau and Mackenzie Trudeau. “None of these students knew they were receiving these awards, thus the surprised looks on their faces,” Ms. Peltier explained.

The Cambrian College Entrance Bursary, presented by Mr. Beaudry, went to Kiera Recollet-Trudeau. There were four Francis Xavier Desjardine Education Awards presented to two female and two male recipients. “These awards are in honour of Francis Xavier Desjardine. His daughter was in touch with us and wanted to pay homage to her father who is no longer with us.” Each student chosen will receive a monetary award for their demonstration of a healthy balance of mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional wellbeing. They were as follows: Allison Abel, Janelle Akiwenzie, Cameron Manitowabi and Landon Meade-Pangowish.

As Valedictorian, Adrian Katt gave an enthusiastic speech to his fellow graduates. Having been chosen valedictorian for his Grade 8 class, he was no stranger to the task. “And now the time has come, for all of us to step in a new light and write the next chapter of our stories,” he said. Mentioning the difficulties at the beginning of their high school experience, due to COVID, he said, “I remember feeling let down, because high school wasn’t living up to its reputation.” He reminded his fellow classmates that, though there were difficult times, there were also good experiences of friendships made, trips taken and memories to cherish. “I want to say a special thanks to Mr. Thibault, the man who organized all the international trips.” These, he said, have sparked a passion to travel even more. “Another special thanks to the robotics mentors, Mr. Mara, Mr. Rampersad and Ms. Harley for all the amazing times we competed in the First Robotics Competition.” And he thanked his friends and classmates for those times he needed help, be it academic or personal.

“I know some of you may find and build a new home elsewhere. Whatever pathway you take, whether it’s straight off into work or to post-secondary, just know you’ll always have a home here in this community. Now, as we walk the stage, into the next step of our lives, take not just the diploma, but everything you’ve learned throughout your time here, the friendships you’ve developed, the fond memories you’ve made, and start writing this next chapter of your story.” Mr. Katt concluded his words to wild applause from the Class of 2025.

Presentation of diplomas followed, and the graduates in alphabetical order were: Allison Abel, Jenelle Akiwenzie, Janelle Dokum, Mikayla Denis-Servant, Hope Eshkibok, Chyella George, Phoenix Hoy, Adrian Katt, Aidan Leedham, Ellie-Anna Leedham, Cameron Manitowabi, Tatum Manitowabi-Pangowish, Justice Manitowabi-Trudeau, Landon Meade-Pangowish, Jeremy Neganegijig-Ballyk, Shaye Ominika, Grace Pitawanakwat, Shayeyah Peltier, Deea Peltier-Simmonds, Kiera Recollet-Trudeau, Zander Shawongonabe, Jasmine Staruck, Andrew Tabachak, Hailey Trudeau, Mackenzie Trudeau, Carmine Wemigwans and Tristan Wemigwans.

The gymnasium was full of proud parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and siblings, and all clamored to photograph this very special moment in the life of their graduates. Before the traveling song and recessional, Ms. Peltier called Dustin Peltier to the stage.

“On behalf of our chief and council,” he began, “this is a big accomplishment in your journey. And I say journey, because you still have a long way to go, long lives to fulfill. This is a big step, and you should all be very proud of yourself. With that being said, you’re all moving on to one of the most exciting times of your life, but don’t forget where you came from. Everywhere you go, be an ambassador for your community. Go and make everyone proud, you have a whole community of people here standing behind you, ready to support you. And, as I was once told, go out, learn, enjoy the world and then, one day, you take all that experience, and you bring it back and support your community. Never forget where you came from, never forget who supported you and make the best of it. Congratulations everybody.”

Ms. Peltier concluded the celebrations warmly advising, “You have your prom tonight, please be safe.”

The hall was decorated beautifully, there was food to feed an army, and all were in a celebratory mood. One of the largest graduating classes in the history of Wiikwemkoong High School was beginning their next chapter and there could be no better reason to celebrate. Congratulations to the Wiikwemkoong graduating class of 2025.

by Margery Frisch