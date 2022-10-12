Wiikwemkoong Road Race celebrates 50th year

WIIKWEMKOONG—Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Wiikwemkoong 10KM Road Race has become a rite of passage for aspiring runners across the region.

Established 50 years ago by teachers Larry Lebanc and Henry Hoy, the race continues to enjoy a strong following.

This year’s edition will take place on October 16, with the starting line located at the traditional location in Kaboni and the finish line at Wiikwemkoong’s Thunder Bird Park.

Walkers are the first to set out from the starting line at 8:30 am, followed by youth at 9 am and then adults at 9:30 am. Those wishing to participate must pre-register by email to amandatrudeau@wikyhealth.ca. The registration deadline is 4 pm, Thursday, October 13.

There is more at stake than just bragging rights, with prizes for the top three male and female finishers in each category. Those categories include 10 and under, 11 to 13 years, youth: 14 to 18 years, 19 to 54 years and seniors 55-plus.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.