Mustangs golf teams compete at NOSSA championships

﻿M’CHIGEENG—While no one on the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs golf team has advanced to the provincials, chalk up this year’s Northern Ontario playdowns as a learning experience for this team in the future.

Eight members of the Mustangs had qualified for the Northern Ontario Secondary School Association (NOSSA) championships, held at the North Bay Golf and Country Club in North Bay on October 3.

“It was a great experience for our golfers,” said MSS coach Jordan Smith. “We have a great core of golfers that will be competing for us for a couple of years to come.”

The Mustangs finished in ninth place in the boys’ division which included 10 teams. Noah Thorpe finished in a tie for seventh place overall, individually, with an 18-hole score of 84, to lead the way for MSS. Other members of the boys’ team included Hudson Hare, Rylan Carrick, Jon Mende and Corbin Best.

The MSS girls team placed fourth in the NOSSA championship with the team made up of Amy Smith, Ana Corbiere, and Saraya Eshkogowan, along with KC Migwanabi of Espanola High School who played for the Mustangs.