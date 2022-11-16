Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Service welcomes new recruit constable

WIIKWEMKOONG—Roger Assinewe was sworn in as New Recruit Constable for Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) on Monday, November 7. Constable Assiniwe will be attending Ontario Police College in January 2023, followed by mandatory training at Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) general headquarters in April.

Mr. Assinewe, who is a Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory band member, will undergo orientation until training starts. “New recruit Assinewe looks forward to working with the WTPS team and collaboratively with the Wiikwemkoong community,” said WTPS acting chief of police Scott Cooper in a release. “Please welcome new recruit Roger Assiniwe to Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Service when you see him out in the community.”