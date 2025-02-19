Wikwemikong Police ink $112 million funding agreement

Funding will cover 10 year period

WIIKWEMKOONG—A new era of stability and security has arrived for the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) with the signing of a landmark funding agreement. This historic deal, reached with Canada’s Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and the Solicitor General of Ontario, represents a $112 million investment over 10 years—an unprecedented commitment to First Nations policing.

For the first time in history, WTPS can engage in long-term, strategic planning rather than operating under short-term, unstable agreements. This transformative funding secures critical resources, enhances officer capacity and strengthens public safety across the territory.

“This agreement is a paradigm shift for public safety in our community,” said Ron Gignac, chief of police, WTPS. “For the first time, it allows us to plan both long-term and strategically while investing in resources that will make a tangible difference in public safety. Community engagement and involvement at all levels of our territory have been crucial for the planning, development, and execution of community safety initiatives. The unwavering support from our Police Services Board, Ogimaa Tim Ominika and the band council in Wiikwemkoong deserves high praise and recognition.”

“This agreement is a game-changer,” Chief of Police Ron Gignac went on to say. “From the start of negotiations, our goal was to create a model that ensures long-term sustainability while addressing the unique needs of First Nations policing. Through collaboration with our board and funders, we developed a hybrid policing model that integrates elements of municipal and OPP standardized staffing structures into a standalone First Nations policing framework. This innovative approach has now been recognized as a standard for First Nations police services across Ontario.”

“Funders saw the value in a model built on equitable financing and organizational restructuring, providing a solid foundation for future growth. The tiered funding approach ensures staffing increases incrementally based on trends and calls for service, with a data review scheduled for 2028. We took a reasonable and attainable approach, ensuring capacity-building remains a priority,” Police Chief Gignac told The Expositor.

“My experience working with Public Safety Canada and the Solicitor General has been overwhelmingly positive. They recognized the need for long-term funding to support a proven and sustainable model, one that allows us to self-govern and manage operations effectively. Every First Nation has unique policing needs, and this agreement ensures that negotiations moving forward will be tailored to those individual requirements.”

With this funding, WTPS will increase staffing from 40 to 72 positions, creating new jobs for community members and improving service delivery. Plans are already in motion to expand and upgrade existing facilities, with a new station on the horizon. Additional priorities include executing the 2025 Policing Strategic Plan and strengthening the 2024 Drug Strategy to address the ongoing crisis of substance-related harm. The Service Delivery Model will also be implemented to ensure resources are allocated efficiently based on community needs.

“This is a landmark moment for our community as we address the pressing issue of high crime rates,” said Tim Ominika, Ogimaa of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

“Historically, Wiikwemkoong has faced significant challenges in this area, and this funding agreement provides us with the resources and stability needed to implement effective strategies for lasting change. Community safety doesn’t just happen, it is the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children and the most vulnerable citizens in our community a life free of violence and fear.”

For decades, First Nations police forces have been treated as temporary programs rather than vital public services, forced to operate under short-term, unstable funding agreements that left them critically under-resourced. This new ten-year commitment marks a turning point, breaking the cycle of uncertainty and allowing Indigenous policing to move from survival to strategic growth. With sustained investment, WTPS can finally implement long-term safety solutions tailored to the unique needs of the community.

“Our government partners have been instrumental in finalizing this agreement,” said Joseph Wabegijig, board president at WTPS. “We thank them for their long-term investment and look forward to further supporting our community with enhanced capabilities.”

Today’s agreement is more than a funding commitment—it is a powerful statement that First Nations communities deserve safety, security, and the ability to plan for their own futures. While the fight for equity in Indigenous policing continues, Wiikwemkoong has taken a historic step forward, setting a precedent for what is possible when governments prioritize justice and public safety in true partnership with Indigenous communities.