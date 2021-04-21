$1 TURNS INTO $100,000: Gore Bay Farmer Celebrates $100,000 ENCORE win!

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for James Martin of Gore Bay. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 23, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

James, a farmer, says he is not a regular lottery player. “I play about six times a year,” he shared. “I’ll play LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX when the jackpots are high.”

James checked his ticket while at the store. “I didn’t know what the winning amount was, and I knew the $70 million ticket was won recently in my area, so I didn’t know what to expect,” shared the 49-year-old. “When I found out I won $100,000, I had a smile on my face that wouldn’t go away!”

James called his wife right away to tell her about his big win. “She was surprised!”

James plans to take the next few months to decide what to do with his win. “As a farmer, there are lots of things I can spend it on,” he said. “I don’t want to rush my decisions. When we’re allowed to travel again, I’ll plan a big family get together!”

“I feel very lucky. This win is a gift and I’m grateful,” James concluded.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

The winning ticket was purchased at H&M Mini Mart on Highway 540 in Gore Bay.