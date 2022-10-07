MELVIN CARMEN MOGGY

September 6, 1949 – September 26, 2022

In loving memory of Melvin Carmen Moggy, who passed away peacefully at his family home on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Dorey). Loving father of Susan (Ryan) Jones, John Moggy, Maryann (Michael) Anderson, Carolyn (Dustin) Lavelle, Valencia Moggy, Heather Moggy, David (Morgan) Moggy and Deborah (Greg) Fawcett. Proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren. Brother of Eileen (Earl predeceased) Leeson, Ralph (Audrey) Moggy (both predeceased), Leona (Herb) Reid (both predeceased) Carl (predeceased) (Barb) Moggy and Bruce (Joanne) Moggy. Melvin spent his whole life at the family farm in Bidwell. He spent the majority of his time tending to his many beef cattle. He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends from within his community of Manitowaning. Family and friends gathered at the Christadelphian Hall in Manitowaning on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 11 am until 2 pm. Funeral service was held there at 2 pm. Burial followed in Hilly Grove Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.