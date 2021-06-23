13-year-old local golfer garners first hole in one

MINDEMOYA – A 13-year-old Mindemoya youngster recently attained the dream of every golfer, a hole in one!

“It happened on Saturday, June 12,” said Noah Thorpe of his first ever ace. “I was golfing with my friend Carter Moggy and we were playing best ball. We weren’t having the best round until the 150-yard fourth hole (at Brookwood Brae Golf course in Mindemoya).”

“I called it,” stated Mr. Thorpe. “I stepped up to the tee with my six iron and said, ‘this is going in’ to Carter.” He explained the pin was in what is famously known to the employees of the golf course as the ‘hole in one spot,’ just below a mound on the right side of the green. So, when I stepped up to the ball I did my normal routine and then hit it.”

Noah Thorpe proudly shows his ‘Hole in One’ medal.

“I didn’t hit it as well as I could have and it didn’t look like it was going in at all,” said Mr. Thorpe. “It was heading straight for the mound and landed straight on top of it; it slowly rolled down the hill and disappeared. I was pretty calm at first but when it disappeared I said, ‘that just went in’ to Carter and he said ‘no way!’ He thought I was messing with him until we got up to the green and there was a ball in the hole.”

“The smile on his face says it all for this awesome kid,” said Sarah Seabrook after her son’s feat. “I am so proud of him today and every day.” She explained Noah has been playing on his grandparents’ (John and Cheryl Seabrook’s) golf course since he was two years old. He competes with himself and pushes himself to keep perfecting his game.

Many people play their entire lives and never have the achievement of getting a hole in one and Noah has accomplished that at 13 years old.”