6-Foot Festival connects community dots

MANITOWANING—Debajehmujig Storytellers are inviting the community to attend their 13th Annual 6 Foot Festival entitled ‘Community Connections.’ The name tells part of the story. For the past 13 years, artists from across the region have submitted art installations that invoke and provoke thought and introspection through a celebration land, art and food.

“Our 13th festival is magical and we are mindful that we have completed a whole phase of growth with 6 Foot,” says Debajehmujig, through a release. “We have grown this festival from seed and now we have an excellent hardened off seedling to grow through the next stage of its life. We are all feeling like proud parents with a teenager heading off to high school.”

This year’s festival theme is Community Connections. “Our work at Debajehmujig as well as our 6 Foot Festival would be so much less inspiring without our community partners, elders and knowledge keepers,” states the release. “We have learned so much and feel inspired to keep exploring and evolving as we go.”

The 6 Foot Festival engages artists to be “organically inspired by their creativity, the land, and celebrating food from the land in a cube that is limited to 6x6x6 feet.”

“When an artist thinks about space many stories are created, imagined, explored and documented,” notes Debajehmujig. “We invite you to our festival this year. New this year Debajehmujig’s Brasserie! There is the tangible food connection!”

The festival takes place from October 13 to 15 at the Debajehmujig Creation Centre at 42 Queen Street Manitowaning and is open from 9 am to 5 pm through the week.