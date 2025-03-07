$61,600 of drugs seized, four people arrested in Espanola

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Four people are facing charges as a result of an extensive investigation into drugs and weapons offences in Espanola.

The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information regarding possible drugs and weapons offences occurring at an address in Espanola. The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) launched an investigation with assistance from the East Algoma CSCU, Nipissing West CSCU, North Bay CSCU, West Parry Sound CSCU.

On March 5, 2025, Manitoulin OPP officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in the investigation. As a result, the four occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Police then attended an address in Espanola to execute a search warrant.

As a result, police seized amounts of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $45,000, amounts of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $16,000, amounts of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $600, a prohibited handgun with an extended magazine, and a tactical vest with a handgun holster.

As a result, four people are facing charges:

Adam WHITE, 40-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Operation while impaired

Rosalind BOB, 34-years-old from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, was charged with:

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Cameron CARDWELL, 40-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – three counts

Fail to comply with probation order

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Damon LANTEIGNE, 35-years-old from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, was charged with:

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

The four accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on March 6, 2025.