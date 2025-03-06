DOROTHY-LYNNE STEWART

August 23, 1957 – February 27, 2025

In loving memory of Dorothy-Lynne Stewart, who passed away February 27, 2025 with family by her side. Dorthy is predeceased by her husband Big Ray. Predeceased by her children Amber May and Neil Jr. Dorothy aka Mom/Grandma is loved forever by her surviving children and grandchildren, Lizzie and family, Ryan and family, Melissa and family. Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.

She Is Not Gone

Ease your grief she is not gone,

For in your heart she lingers on.

Her smile, her laugh, her special way,

Will comfort you from day to day.

You’ll feel her presence in the breeze,

That dances gently through the trees,

And it’s her face that you will see,

When you’re in need of company.

At any time, you can recall,

The love you shared…you saved it all.

And in time, more than anything,

You’ll find peace in remembering.