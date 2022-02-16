A call on the federal government to obey the Constitution

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an open letter to the prime minister and has been reprinted here at the author’s request.

I expect you and your government to obey all of the Canadian constitution (recognizing the supremacy of God, the God given rights of all people, the rule of law, and government’s duty to provide peace, order and good government).

For the past two years or so, you and your government have consistently violated the rights and freedoms of many, most, or all persons in Canada; especially with respect to your COVID-19 mandates.

Cease and desist in your violations against Canadians and others, and the Canadian constitution.

Save yourself, the Liberal Party, the current government and Canada from this rapidly worsening polarization.

Lead, follow, or get out of the way.

If you are immediately unwilling, or unable to act consistent with your oath, duties, and responsibilities, and as described here, then I will commence lobbying all Liberal MPs and Senators to act under the Reform Act, 2014 to have you removed as party leader, and/or prime minister; and/or a vote of No Confidence.

Act properly and promptly.

Glenn Black, P.Eng.

Providence Bay