A hope for renewal

To the Expositor:

I read with interest and appreciation a letter in your newspaper dated May 12, 2021 by Jack Yard, of Timmins. I’ve lived in Meldrum Bay for 66 years and Mississagi Lighthouse was always a place to go with family and friends. We could go swimming, walk on the rocks and have a delicious meal. Since money is readily available, I sincerely hope someone will care enough to restore the buildings to their original condition and maintain the property and hire a chef.

Sincerely,

Alfreda Wickett

Meldrum Bay