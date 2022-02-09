A song to bless the middleman

God bless the little man, the middleman

The little man pays to run our country

And everyone depends on the little man

What would the country do

without the little man to run the country?

Like the farmers, who toil on the land

And the farmers work for little pay

The farmer works hard every day. To feed the land

But the farmer is of great importance. What more can a person say?

Chorus: If it wasn’t for the farmers who toil the land

Farmers work hard every day to feed the land.

And the farmers, you hardly ever hear them complain

They just get up early in the morning

And go out and toil their land and never complain

And work hard all day, till evening

To feed the country, or a nation

What would we ever do without the farmer, the little man?

Who works hard every day to feed the nation

Everyone depends on the little man

Chorus: So, we should all thank God for the little man

God bless the little man,

The little man