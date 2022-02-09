A song to bless the middleman

To the Expositor:
God bless the little man, the middleman
The little man pays to run our country
And everyone depends on the little man
What would the country do
without the little man to run the country?
Like the farmers, who toil on the land
And the farmers work for little pay
The farmer works hard every day. To feed the land
But the farmer is of great importance. What more can a person say?
Chorus: If it wasn’t for the farmers who toil the land
Farmers work hard every day to feed the land.
And the farmers, you hardly ever hear them complain
They just get up early in the morning
And go out and toil their land and never complain
And work hard all day, till evening
To feed the country, or a nation
What would we ever do without the farmer, the little man?
Who works hard every day to feed the nation
Everyone depends on the little man
Chorus: So, we should all thank God for the little man
God bless the little man,
The little man
Lyman Corbiere
M’Chigeeng