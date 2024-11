On October 7, Spanish River Chapter #237, Order of the Eastern Star in Little Current made a donation to the Dialysis Unit in the amount of $1,500. The members raised money for the past year for the Worthy Matron’s project. In photo from left are Alice Varey, Ursula Paxton, Vanesa Jo Woods, Manitoulin Health Centre nurse Nikki Morley, Robert McGillis and Verlie McGillis. Mr. and Ms. McGillis served as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron this past year and Dialysis Unit was their chosen project.