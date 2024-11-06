Increased vehicle, passenger load marks Chi-Cheemaun’s 50th season

OWEN SOUND—The 2024 sailing season for the Chi-Cheemaun officially closed on October 20 and a crowd was on hand to warmly welcome the ferry back to the Owen Sound harbour on October 21, where she will remain stationed for the winter.

“The Chi-Cheemaun had an incredible 2024 sailing year which saw a 2.35 percent increase in the number of vehicles carried and a 2.86 percent increase in passengers for a total of 68,087 vehicles and 186,866 passengers,” noted Nahleena Tye, Owen Sound Transportation Planning and Communications manager. “The season was packed with musicians, guest speakers and fun-filled events celebrating and saluting her 50th anniversary.”

The venerable ferry, which serves as Manitoulin Island’s southern connection to Tobermory on the Bruce Peninsula during the warmer months, enjoyed a near perfect season. “Only one sailing was cancelled due to weather,” confirmed Ms. Tye.

The release went on to say that the “Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) applauds the exemplary crew and staff for their dedication, commitment, and care for passengers, safety, and the operation of the Chi-Cheemaun.”

For the 2025 sailing season, OSTC will continue to bring back beloved cruises such as the spring and fall repositioning cruises, Play for Passage program and much more, supplied Ms. Tye.

Reservations will reopen in March 2025 and daily sailings are scheduled to commence on May 2 and continue until October 2025.