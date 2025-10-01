Top 5 This Week

More articles

Airport Terminal Open!

NewsLocal
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
AIRPORT TERMINAL OPEN! Taking part in the ribbon cutting ceremonies last Saturday for the new air terminal building included Roger Morrell for the municipality of Burpee and Mills, Tim St. Amand from the municipality of Central Manitoulin, Nancy Richards, Ron Lane for the town of Gore Bay, Carolyn Campbell of LAMBAC, Robert Colwell manager of the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport, Carrie Lewis of Gordon/Barrie Island, Lee Hayden, president of the Gore Bay Airport Commission, Dan Osborne of the Town of Gore Bay, MPP Bill Rosenberg and Cliff Barnes of Manitoulin Transport who all took part in the ceremony. Please see story on Page 3.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Inquest will examine Alexander Trudeau’s death in Sudbury jail

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.