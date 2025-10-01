Top 5 This Week Airport Terminal Open! Local Expositor Staff - October 1, 2025 Inquest will examine Alexander Trudeau’s death in Sudbury jail Local Expositor Staff - October 1, 2025 Scott Woods Band back with Christmas show November 2 Local Expositor Staff - October 1, 2025 NEMI receives $900K toward Cockburn St. expansion project Local Alicia McCutcheon - October 1, 2025 Gore Bay Airportopens new terminalto great fanfare Local Tom Sasvari - October 1, 2025 More articles Airport Terminal Open! Local Inquest will examine Alexander Trudeau’s death in Sudbury jail Local Scott Woods Band back with Christmas show November 2 Local UCCM Police Chief James Killeen presented with King Charles III Coronation Medal by Solicitor General Local Little Current United Church’s orangepicnic table a place to converse, exchange ideas in spirit of truth and reconciliation Local Juanita Migwans still missing Local Airport Terminal Open! NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff October 1, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp AIRPORT TERMINAL OPEN! Taking part in the ribbon cutting ceremonies last Saturday for the new air terminal building included Roger Morrell for the municipality of Burpee and Mills, Tim St. Amand from the municipality of Central Manitoulin, Nancy Richards, Ron Lane for the town of Gore Bay, Carolyn Campbell of LAMBAC, Robert Colwell manager of the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport, Carrie Lewis of Gordon/Barrie Island, Lee Hayden, president of the Gore Bay Airport Commission, Dan Osborne of the Town of Gore Bay, MPP Bill Rosenberg and Cliff Barnes of Manitoulin Transport who all took part in the ceremony. Please see story on Page 3. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin ExpositorThe Manitoulin Expositor 2025 Previous articleInquest will examine Alexander Trudeau’s death in Sudbury jail