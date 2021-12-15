All MHC staff has gotten vaccine shots

LITTLE CURRENT – All current employees of Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) are fully vaccinated; two employees, however, have had their employment with MHC terminated for notcomplying with the hospital’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

“Everyone, all our employees, are 100 percent vaccinated,” Paula Fields, MHC co-chief executive officer (co-CEO) and vice-president of clinical services told The Expositor last Friday. She pointed out all employees and staff had to be fully vaccinated by November 26 and, “we had to terminate two employees (who refused to be vaccinated). They were not part of the nursing team; there would have been a concern if they had been two nursing team employees.”

“Everyone (employees) in our hospitals is now 100 percent vaccinated, and many of us have had or have appointments to receive our booster shots,” continued Ms. Fields. “We are very grateful to all the staff.”

As had been previously reported, MHC had established a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for hospital workers, physicians and locums, tenants, contractors and hospital board members.

As of November 12, all staff had to have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. For the two employees who did not comply, they were issued a leave-without-pay notice originally and then terminated from their employment.