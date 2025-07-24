ALVIN A. “SANDY” WRIGHT

May 31, 1946 – July 7, 2025

Forever in our hearts. We are saddened to announce the passing of Alvin Alexander Wright, who passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2025 at the age of 79 years. Alvin was born on May 31, 1946 in Gore Bay. Alvin was predeceased by his parents Alvin Earl Wright and Katherine Beatrice Wright. Alvin is survived by his brother Beverley Wright (wife Claudette). Alvin is predeceased by his wife Rose Wright and children Lee Alvin Wright and Katherine Cecile “Mia” Wright. Alvin was a loving husband to Rose and they shared a love of music and dancing. Alvin was an amazing father. He was the best storyteller and loved telling jokes. He enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, horse racing and playing the slot machines at the casino. Alvin loved watching sports and was a huge football fan. Alvin wore his heart on his sleeve and will be greatly missed. Survived by his children Cindy Batusic, Tammy Service, Janey Service and Shelley Buratynski (husband Kori Buratynski). Alvin leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Family and friends will gather at Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Visitation from 1 to 2 pm; service to follow at 2 pm with burial of ashes in Gordon Cemetery.