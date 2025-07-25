NORMAN L. H. MORRELL

August 5, 1942 – July 20, 2025

In loving memory of Norman L. H. Morrell, who passed peacefully at Health Sciences North on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at the age of 82. Loving husband of 57 years to Joyce Morrell (Cosby). Father of Wm. Larry (Tammy), Roger (Andrea), Craig (Michelle) and Anne (Jeff MacInnes). Proud grandfather of Nathan, Clare, Lindsay, Abbey, Jacob, Eric, Austin, Ella, Max and Josie. Survived by his brother Austin (Marilyn). Predeceased by his brother Russell. Predeceased by his parents Leonard Morrell and Viola Morrell (VanHorn). Survived by in-laws Myrna Ferguson (Ron), Morris Cosby (Enid predeceased), Marilyn Jeffery (Terry), Julia VanHorn and Floyd Cosby (Carol). He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Norm was well known by many through his many years as a teacher, auctioneer and real estate agent. Norm loved meeting people and loved the Manitoulin Community. He touched the hearts of many. Family and friends gathered for visitation at Simpson Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 from 7 to 9 pm. The funeral service was at the Burpee Mills Community Complex on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 11 am, burial followed at Gordon Cemetery.