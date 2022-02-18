ANDREW WALLACE MOORE

January 19, 1974 – February 9, 2022

Andrew passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in Blackfalls Wisconsin while delivering a load. He will be dearly missed by his girls Lacey and Billie MacDonald-Moore of Brantford. Beloved son of Wallace and Elaine (predeceased) Moore of Little Current. His brother Jason (Jennifer) of Meaford and his sister Terri (Lester Dawe) of Shakespeare. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many close friends and family. Andrew was born and raised on Manitoulin Island and came back as often as he could. He had the love of the open road and took up an occupation to fulfil this love, long-haul trucking. In Andrew’s spare time he liked to be riding his motorcycle or spending time with his girls who meant the world to him. A small Celebration of Life was held at St. Mark’s Church in Brantford on Saturday, February 19, 2022 with a burial to follow in the spring at Cold Springs Cemetery on Manitoulin Island. Donations can be made in his honour to Landsdowne Children’s Charity.