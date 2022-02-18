GAIL PATTERSON

Gail Patterson passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in her 78th year. Beloved mother of Jerry and Karen (Rob) Pearson. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Robert Wright, Shawn Wright, Trista Wright, Wanda Pearson, Logan Pearson, Nicki Bailey, Jamie (Marilyn) Gibson, Matthew Gibson as well as great-grandchildren Ayrianna, Kadence, Kendall, Kiera, Brooke, Gage, Stella, Lauren, Daisy, Riley and Lila. Forever remembered by her sister Marlene (Calvin) Best, sisters-in-law Linda Bailey, Lorraine Bailey and son-in-law Rodney Gibson as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Myles, daughter Debbie, parents James and Verna (Allen) Bailey and brothers Forest, Allan and Murray. At Gail’s request, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.